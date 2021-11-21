Win Stuff
Pine Belt Christmas markets give shoppers many gift options

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a Christmas shoppers’ delight in both Hattiesburg and Laurel Saturday, as holiday markets took place in both cities.

In the Hub City, the historic train depot hosted the 10th annual Pine Belt Holiday Expo.

Emerge Events sponsored the market, which had more than 80 vendors from three states participating.

Shoppers could find all sorts of holiday gifts, clothing and food.

Organizers hoped visitors to the train depot would also check out the other stores and restaurants in downtown Hattiesburg.

“Our idea for this event is to bring vendors, food, Christmas presents, everything all downtown and while people are here shopping, they go out into other places downtown, too,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Emerge Events.

In Laurel, the Magnolia Center hosted another large Christmas shopping event Saturday.

The third annual Merry Marketplace brought together about 140 vendors, selling all sorts of gifts, hand-painted signs and food.

Four Arrows Events was the sponsor.

“Our vendors are excited, they’re making sales and we want people to shop local and that’s what this is about,” said Amelia Bates, director of Four Arrows Events.

Bates said the market attracted visitors from several states, including Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

