Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds toy drive

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local law enforcement agency is giving back this holiday season.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser Saturday, all to benefit kids.

The event, dubbed ‘Stuff the Truck,’ happened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Walmart.

MCSO says the toy drive benefits Children’s of Mississippi, which is the children’s hospital at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

