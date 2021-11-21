Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds toy drive
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local law enforcement agency is giving back this holiday season.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser Saturday, all to benefit kids.
The event, dubbed ‘Stuff the Truck,’ happened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Walmart.
MCSO says the toy drive benefits Children’s of Mississippi, which is the children’s hospital at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
