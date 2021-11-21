“Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins with ice skating, popcorn

COLUMBIA, MISS. (WDAM) - An annual series of Christmas events in downtown Columbia began Saturday with ice skating and tasty snacks.

Children and adults alike enjoyed ice skating aat the corner of Main and Second streets Saturday afternoon.

It was all part of the first day of “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”

It’s a cooperative effort between the City of Columbia and The Experience Columbia organization.

In addition to skating, visitors could check out the nearby Santa’s Workshop and grab a bucket of popcorn.

“It just brings the community together, makes the community stronger,” said Avis Pope of Columbia.

She was watching relatives who were skating.

“With everything that’s been going on the past year, we need some wonderful spirit-lifting, and this does it,” said Laura Christie, also of Columbia.

She was among those who were skating.

Holiday activities will continue through New Year’s Day.

Next Saturday’s events include the official lighting of downtown Columbia, which will take place at 7 p.m.

