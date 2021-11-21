Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

“Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins with ice skating, popcorn

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, MISS. (WDAM) - An annual series of Christmas events in downtown Columbia began Saturday with ice skating and tasty snacks.

Children and adults alike enjoyed ice skating aat the corner of Main and Second streets Saturday afternoon.

It was all part of the first day of “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”

It’s a cooperative effort between the City of Columbia and The Experience Columbia organization.

In addition to skating, visitors could check out the nearby Santa’s Workshop and grab a bucket of popcorn.

“It just brings the community together, makes the community stronger,” said Avis Pope of Columbia.

She was watching relatives who were skating.

“With everything that’s been going on the past year, we need some wonderful spirit-lifting, and this does it,” said Laura Christie, also of Columbia.

She was among those who were skating.

Holiday activities will continue through New Year’s Day.

Next Saturday’s events include the official lighting of downtown Columbia, which will take place at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death
Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith ruled against the group on Thursday, ordering them to disband...
Wayne County Animal Rescue ordered to shut down
Frank Gore Jr.
USM stuns La. Tech, 35-19

Latest News

Shoppers could find lots of gifts at holiday markets in Laurel and Hattiesburg Saturday.
Pine Belt Christmas markets give shoppers many gift options
Hattiesburg, Laurel open Christmas markets
Hattiesburg, Laurel open Christmas markets
Christmas countdown kicks off in Columbia
Christmas countdown kicks off in Columbia
The Marion County Sheriff's Office held a toy drive Saturday.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds toy drive