Collins woman dies after being hit by a vehicle

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A 31-year-old Collins woman was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening after she was struck by a vehicle while standing on Mississippi 532.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

MHP’s initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Toyota Sequoia driven by 46-year-old Allison Spradley of Soso, Miss., was travelling west on Mississippi 532 when the vehicle collided with Danyelle Crosby, who was standing on the highway.

Crosby’s injuries proved fatal and she was declared dead at the scene, MHP said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

