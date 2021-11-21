Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

156 graduate from Class 55 of National Guard’s Youth Challenge

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - 156 students from across Mississippi have graduated from the latest class of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy.

Commencement ceremonies took place Saturday on the parade field at Camp Shelby for Class 55.

It began 18 weeks ago.

Youth Challenge is a military-style program that’s an alternative to traditional school.

It gives at-risk youth or other students a chance to receive high school diplomas or valuable job training.

“(The parade field is) a great place to have a graduation,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) John B. Stringer, director of the Youth Challenge Academy. “It’s the second time in the history of the academy to graduate on this field. The first time was during the swine flu.”

“Emotionally, physically and mentally, (Youth Challenge) helped me, because outside of here, I wasn’t the same, but here, it’s worth it, it’s worth it to come through here,” said Storm Smith, a graduate from McComb.

“(Youth Challenge) meant a lot, it kept me from doing stuff I didn’t want to do, it kept me under control, staying out of trouble, patience and everything else,” said Jarvis Gibson, a graduate from Benoit.

Stringer says about a dozen cadets tested positive for COVID-19 during this academy.

He says they were quarantined and then allowed to return to finish the program.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith ruled against the group on Thursday, ordering them to disband...
Wayne County Animal Rescue ordered to shut down
Frank Gore Jr.
USM stuns La. Tech, 35-19

Latest News

Youth Challenge graduates another class
Youth Challenge graduates another class
Paul Dillard, the national commander of the American Legion, spoke to Pine Belt American Legion...
American Legion Commander hopes for passage of veteran suicide prevention bill
National American Legion visits Hattiesburg
National American Legion visits Hattiesburg
William Carey women's soccer
William Carey women advance to NAIA Quarterfinal