VPD: Husband arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Riverwalk Casino shooting
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - At 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Vicksburg Police officers responded to the Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road, for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28, of Vicksburg, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Arrested in connection to the murder is the victim’s husband, Cedrick L. Hubbard Jr, 26, of Vicksburg.
Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was arrested without further incident.
Hubbard will be held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court
