Ribbon cut on the largest Hattiesburg mural, ‘Together As One’

'Together As One' unveiled at Longleaf Trace, the largest Hub City mural.
'Together As One' unveiled at Longleaf Trace, the largest Hub City mural.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After seven long days of painting, the largest mural in Hattiesburg, titled “Together As One,” has been finished.

The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon, by artist Ivan Roque, unveiling the mural to the public.

The mural spans more than 200 feet and exhibits animals, flora and fauna native to the Pine Belt.

“Being my first mural in the state of Mississippi, and in the great city of Hattiesburg, it is quite the honor,” said Roque. “I wanted to encompass the community in all walks of life. So that way it is everybody together and we can all progress in society.”

The outer parts of the tunnel show land animals with the interior of the tunnel showing those native aquatic animals. Flowers and vines that can be found in the area are spread throughout the tunnel.

“When you look at the uniqueness and the artistry that is here in this tunnel that was once just a bland concrete tunnel, that has now come to life through the vision of an artist, to showcase all the beauty and the nature that surrounds the trace, makes it a show-stopping piece,” said VisitHATTIESBURG’s Executive Director Marlo Dorsey.

One entry point into the Together As One mural.
One entry point into the Together As One mural.(WDAM)

The City of Hattiesburg is striving to become the ‘City of 100 Murals,’ with this one being a potential driving force in getting more finished.

“Through and through, whether it was warm or cold, It was a good experience, and I would do it all again if I had to,” said Roque.

You can find the mural along the Longleaf Trace, under the intersection of 4th Street and N 38th Ave.

