Little scholars at Laurel Magnet School score highest in the state

Kindergartners scores number one in the state on test
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations are in order for some little scholars in the Laurel School District.

A kindergarten class at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts now has the highest scores in the state.

They are ranked number one in the state after taking their kindergarten readiness assessment.

Kindergarten teacher, Dr. Marlene Jackson, says the students have been working so hard.

“They started school during a pandemic, and for them to show that achievement, we are more than excited for them, as well as for our school. And we just want them to continue to show that foundation that we set in kindergarten for them,” says Jackson.

Kindergartner Kinsley Pendleton says getting the scores was pretty easy.

“Because I like counting and learning,” says Kinsley.

Jackson says there are several learning tactics she uses to bring the best results.

“We do our phonics first lesson, which builds their phonics skills. We use readiness for our reading instructions. That teaches them their vocabulary and their fluency, and we have daily practice that we do with them to ensure that we can show them some growth on their end of the year assessment,” says Jackson.

Principal Kiana Pendleton says the scores help gauge the students’ readiness for the next grade.

“So, it is super important and very critical to make sure that our foundational components are effective in kindergarten so that our scholars can read on grade level by the time they exit kindergarten and well into their first, second and third-grade years in the future,” says Pendleton.

The kids scored the highest out of 33,265 other kindergarteners who took the readiness assessment.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

