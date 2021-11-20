Hattiesburg will test fire hydrants beginning Nov. 29th

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin annual hydrant testing around town on Monday, Nov. 29. Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade explains that the testing is a state requirement.

“It’s a state requirement from the Mississippi State rating bureau that gets us our fire rating. They want to see what kind of water pressures and what kind of flows we have. We also check for ourselves to make sure we got adequate pressure, make sure we got adequate flow in the event we do have a structure fire,” Wade says.

Crews are expected to be out for about two to three weeks doing the testing.

“Our initial check is to make sure that the hydrant is serviceable, to make sure that the caps and everything works properly. We surely don’t want to be on scene one night and can’t get the caps off or can’t get it turned down. So we want to find any issues or any problems with them in advance,” says Wade.

He says residents should drive carefully if they see crews working. There may be partially blocked roads for the time the firefighters are working.

Wade says people might also experience a drop in water pressure or slightly discolored water during the work.

“What we would like for them to do, if they do see the discoloration, is go outside, if possible, and turn on an outside faucet or sprinkler system outside. That way the water goes outside and not in their house. If not they can use their bathtub and just turn on the water in their bathtub,” he advises.

Water discoloration comes from natural sediments stirring up when the systems are flushed out. The city says the water is not harmful, but you should let it run until clear before doing laundry.

Wade says the department will also be paining the hydrants during the work period like they do every year.

“This year we’re starting a reflective banding system. Your different flow colors and the flow colors is like red, orange, green and blue, and blue being the highest flow and red being the lowest flow rate. So there’s a lot of reasons why we do it,” Wade shares.

You can read more FAQs from the city about hydrant testing here. The city will post a specific schedule of neighborhoods and areas on their website and social media on November 26th before the testing begins.

