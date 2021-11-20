Gametime! - Week 13
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The goal for every team entering August is to practice on Thanksgiving.
Several Pine Belt area schools get the opportunity to do just that. Here’s a look at all high school football scores from Friday night and next week’s South State Championship matchups:
- Oak Grove (28) Ocean Springs (21)
- Laurel (30) West Jones (20)
- Picayune (28) Brookhaven (3)
- Columbia (41) Newton County (25)
- Poplarville (21) Mendenhall (12)
- Jefferson Davis County (34) Enterprise-Clarke (7)
- Raleigh (7) Tylertown (6) – OT
- Bay Springs (44) Lumberton (0)
- West Lowndes (36) Taylorsville (21)
Class 6A South State
- Oak Grove at Brandon
Class 5A South State
- Laurel at Picayune
Class 4A South State
- Poplarville at Columbia
Class 3A South State
- Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh
Class 1A South State
- Bay Springs at West Lowndes
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.