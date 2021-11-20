Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Gametime! - Week 13

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The goal for every team entering August is to practice on Thanksgiving.

Several Pine Belt area schools get the opportunity to do just that. Here’s a look at all high school football scores from Friday night and next week’s South State Championship matchups:

  • Oak Grove (28) Ocean Springs (21)
  • Laurel (30) West Jones (20)
  • Picayune (28) Brookhaven (3)
  • Columbia (41) Newton County (25)
  • Poplarville (21) Mendenhall (12)
  • Jefferson Davis County (34) Enterprise-Clarke (7)
  • Raleigh (7) Tylertown (6) – OT
  • Bay Springs (44) Lumberton (0)
  • West Lowndes (36) Taylorsville (21)

Class 6A South State

  • Oak Grove at Brandon

Class 5A South State

  • Laurel at Picayune

Class 4A South State

  • Poplarville at Columbia

Class 3A South State

  • Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh

Class 1A South State

  • Bay Springs at West Lowndes

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
The unidentified woman is still wanted in the ongoing investigation.
Man comes forward for questioning; HPD still looking for unidentified woman
According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution

Latest News

Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Gametime! - Week 13
.
HS Highlights: Lumberton at Bay Springs
Oak Grove Warriors
Warriors rumble with unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A quarterfinal
Oak Grove Warriors
Warriors rumble with unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A quarterfinal