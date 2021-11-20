Gametime! - Week 13

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The goal for every team entering August is to practice on Thanksgiving.

Several Pine Belt area schools get the opportunity to do just that. Here’s a look at all high school football scores from Friday night and next week’s South State Championship matchups:

Oak Grove (28) Ocean Springs (21)

Laurel (30) West Jones (20)

Picayune (28) Brookhaven (3)

Columbia (41) Newton County (25)

Poplarville (21) Mendenhall (12)

Jefferson Davis County (34) Enterprise-Clarke (7)

Raleigh (7) Tylertown (6) – OT

Bay Springs (44) Lumberton (0)

West Lowndes (36) Taylorsville (21)

Class 6A South State

Oak Grove at Brandon

Class 5A South State

Laurel at Picayune

Class 4A South State

Poplarville at Columbia

Class 3A South State

Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh

Class 1A South State

Bay Springs at West Lowndes

