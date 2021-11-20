Win Stuff
District goes to longer school-year breaks, shorter summer

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A school district in north Mississippi will move to a schedule with a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the fall and spring.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees recently voted to set the new schedule for the 2022-23 year.

Students will have six weeks off in the summer and two weeks off in the fall, winter and spring.

Currently, summer break is nine weeks, fall break is three days, winter break is two weeks and spring break is one week. Students will still have 180 days of school.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

