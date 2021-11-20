Businesses hope “Santa Shops Covington County First”

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce and several businesses are hoping residents will shop local this Christmas.

An annual campaign to encourage buying local began this week.

It’s called, “Santa Shops Covington County First.”

As part of it, shoppers who purchase at Covington County businesses can register for individual store prizes.

Those who do, are also eligible for a drawing for “Chamber Dollars” of $100, $300 or $500.

Those prizes will be drawn before the Collins Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. They have to be used in Covington County.

“It has to be spent at participating merchants, so everybody in the county has a chance to shop locally with these people, win a nice prize from their store and also, win some chamber dollars,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign wraps up on Nov. 30.

About three dozen businesses throughout Covington County are taking part in this year’s campaign.

