Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Businesses hope “Santa Shops Covington County First”

The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual "Santa Shops Covington County...
The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual "Santa Shops Covington County First."(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce and several businesses are hoping residents will shop local this Christmas.

An annual campaign to encourage buying local began this week.

It’s called, “Santa Shops Covington County First.”

As part of it, shoppers who purchase at Covington County businesses can register for individual store prizes.

Those who do, are also eligible for a drawing for “Chamber Dollars” of $100, $300 or $500.

Those prizes will be drawn before the Collins Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. They have to be used in Covington County.

“It has to be spent at participating merchants, so everybody in the county has a chance to shop locally with these people, win a nice prize from their store and also, win some chamber dollars,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign wraps up on Nov. 30.

About three dozen businesses throughout Covington County are taking part in this year’s campaign.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
The unidentified woman is still wanted in the ongoing investigation.
Man comes forward for questioning; HPD still looking for unidentified woman
According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution

Latest News

students ranked number one in the state
Little scholars at Laurel Magnet School score highest in the state
.
Ribbon cut on the largest Hattiesburg mural, ‘Together As One’
.
Little scholars at Laurel Magnet School score highest in the state
'Together As One' unveiled at Longleaf Trace, the largest Hub City mural.
Ribbon cut on the largest Hattiesburg mural, ‘Together As One’