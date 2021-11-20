Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.

The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.

A representative for Kardashian West declined comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
The unidentified woman is still wanted in the ongoing investigation.
Man comes forward for questioning; HPD still looking for unidentified woman
According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution

Latest News

students ranked number one in the state
Little scholars at Laurel Magnet School score highest in the state
.
Ribbon cut on the largest Hattiesburg mural, ‘Together As One’
.
Little scholars at Laurel Magnet School score highest in the state
The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual "Santa Shops Covington County...
Businesses hope “Santa Shops Covington County First”