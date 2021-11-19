Wayne County Animal Rescue ordered to shut down

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Animal Rescue has been ordered to shut down and cease operations.

This comes after competing lawsuits were filed by owners of the non-profit organization and several residents in the area.

Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith ruled against the owners of the rescue group and charged one of them, Ryan Mills, with two counts of animal cruelty.

A total fine of $1,000 was set for those charges against Mills.

Smith also ordered the group to disband their board of directors and forbade them from conducting any animal rescue operations.

All existing animals housed at their facility are to be surrendered to The Hub City Humane Society located in Hattiesburg, MS.

