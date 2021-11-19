Warriors rumble with unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A quarterfinal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ocean Springs has made winning look fairly easy this season.

The Greyhounds cruised to an 11-0 mark, averaging 40 points per game and beating teams by an average of 28 points per game along the way.

But Ocean Springs has to go through the defending Class 6A state champs to keep its season alive. Oak Grove (10-2) visits the Greyhounds on Friday at 7 p.m.

“They put up a lot of points and all that, but their defense causes a lot of it,” said Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock. “It’s a tough task, but one I think our guys will be up for.”

The Warriors tend to play their best football in November – they’ve won the last three South State titles.

Friday’s visit to the coast will be a tough task. The Greyhounds are led by 6A’s “Mr. Football” Bray Hubbard.

A Southern Miss baseball commit, Hubbard’s passed for over 2,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards to go along with 50 total touchdowns.

“He’s extremely talented, throws the ball really well, seems to be a tough kid,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “He’s their guy.”

They’re the No. 1 team in the state, they’re the best in the state right now and they’ve earned that. They do it with a flying defense that plays really hard and offensively they’re putting a lot of points on the board and they’re really talented.”

“I mean really we’re just going to give it our all and hope to practice on Thanksgiving break cause that’s what every team looks to do,” said Oak Grove senior linebacker Braxton Miller.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.