Ward 5 hosts Hattiesburg redistricting forum

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Redistricting hearings in Hattiesburg continued Thursday night.

The meeting was held in Ward 5 at the Mount Olive Baptist Church in the sanctuary.

It started at 6 p.m. and last till around 7:30 p.m. The public was invited to come out and hear a presentation for proposed new ward lines.

People also had the opportunity to ask questions and even share their own ideas.

“So, often I hear people say, ‘My vote doesn’t count.’” It does count, and right now it counts more than ever and you need to show that by coming to these redistricting meetings.  And we will only have a voice if we come to these meetings and show the city council that we are interested, that we care, and that we are willing to work on it with them,” said Peg Ciraldo, president of the League of Women Voters in the Pine Belt.

