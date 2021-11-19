Win Stuff
USM football takes Friday night stage

Coach Will Hall and his Golden Eagles will play their final road game of 2021 football season...
Coach Will Hall and his Golden Eagles will play their final road game of 2021 football season at 7 p.m. Friday when they take on Louisiana Tech University.(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST
RUSTON, La. (WDAM) – The last few months of Saturdays have been less than kind to University of Southern Mississippi football.

The Golden Eagles are hoping a Friday night under the lights might produce better results.

USM will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when it visits Louisiana Tech University at 7 p.m. Friday in Conference USA play at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La.

The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network and also be heard on one of the affiliates of the Southern Miss Sports Network by Learfield.

Get Southern Miss scores here

The Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6 C-USA) will be looking for their first victory of the season over a Football Bowl Subdivision foe when they renew the second-longest football rivalry in program history.

The teams will meet Friday for the 53rd time, moving past the 52 games with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and trailing only a 63-game series between USM and the University of Memphis.

Louisiana Tech (3-7, 2-4) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 42-32 win over the University of North Carolina-Charlotte last week.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. made his debut as a Golden Eagle quarterback last week, but left USM’s 27-17 loss at No. 15 University of Texas-San Antonio with an injury. Gore was in treatment this week and his playing status for Friday is murky.

USM has not listed a quarterback depth chart this week, and Coach Will Hall said earlier in the week that the Golden Eagles “got a lot of guys we’re going to play there this week.

“Shoot, we might play six or seven of them back there (at quarterback),” Hall said. “We’ll play a bunch of people back there this week. It’ll be fun. It’ll look like the cavalry running in there.”

Following the Louisiana Tech contest, the Golden Eagles return home for their final game of the campaign, at 2 p.m. Saturday, when they take on Florida International University in Hattiesburg.

