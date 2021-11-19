Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: Bay Springs High School football coach Dan Brady

Brady came from Stringer High School in the spring of 2014 to take the reins at Bay Springs.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Bay Springs High School athletic director/head football coach Dan Brady.

Brady came from Stringer High School in the spring of 2014 to take the reins at Bay Springs. In eight seasons, Brady’s Bulldogs have won 68.9 percent of their games,.

Bay Springs (9-1) is heading into the second round of the Class 1A postseason. The Bulldogs will carry an eight-game winning streak when they host defending Class 1A state champion Lumberton (6-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Brady talked about the maturing of a young team, playing small-school football and the Bulldogs’ quest to be the best.

