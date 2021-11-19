Win Stuff
Supermarkets prepare for Thanksgiving shoppers

Executives say supply chain disruptions haven’t impacted holiday meal elements
Pine Belt supermarkets say they are prepared for Thanksgiving shoppers.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Supply chain disruptions caused some supermarket stocking concerns earlier this month. Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away and executives say they are now ready for the rush.

At Corner Market in Midtown Hattiesburg, Chief Operating Officer Mike Sowden says the company has been preparing for thanksgiving for months.

“We’ve been thinking about Thanksgiving for a while. We’ve reached out to multiple suppliers, we are anticipating the needs, we’re expecting this to be a huge Thanksgiving. People are getting back to the gatherings and families. So we are ready,” Sowden says.

He admits it was a bit more work to get everything secured this year.

“We really believe this is going to be the new normal for a while. So for us, it’s just a matter of how do we take care of our customers, where we get it from is not nearly as important as making sure we have it,” Sowden says.

Customers, like mother and daughter Annette Thomas and Joshalin Schoby, are grateful for the full shelves.

“Turkey, of course, is always a must-have at our house, ham, sweet, potatoes, dressing. So everything seems to be well-stocked here,” says Schoby.

The women say Thanksgiving is a meaningful holiday and they are happy it’s easy to get their essentials so they can enjoy the quality time.

“I love being with my mom, spending the holidays with my mom. That’s always fun being in the kitchen, cooking and laughing,” says Schoby.

“Trying to get her to do all the cooking and I sit down for a change, but it don’t work. I always take over!” adds Thomas.

Walmart also felt the demand from shoppers a month in advance. In a statement Friday, Executive Vice President of Food U.S., Charles Redfield wrote:

“During the month of October, frozen turkey sales were up over 100% compared to last year. Because our merchants anticipated customers would shop earlier, we planned ahead and secured ample supply.”

Retailers do ask customers to be understanding if they see certain items are low.

“Fresh items will come in close closer to the date of Thanksgiving next week. But we’ll be in stock, we’ve already reached out to the supplier to guarantee us,” explains Sowden.

If you are having trouble finding what you need, executives say, please ask store associates and they will be able to help you make sure you have a full Thanksgiving plate.

