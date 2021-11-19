Shelby soldiers visit “The Rock” for annual Turkey Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soldiers at Camp Shelby took to Carlisle-Faulkner Field at “The Rock” Friday for an annual holiday gridiron contest.

The third “Turkey Bowl” was a friendly flag football game between non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and officers of the 177th Armored Brigade, with winners getting bragging rights for the next year.

The 177th is an Army unit that oversees and validates the training of Army National Guard and Reserve forces at Camp Shelby and other locations.

The first “Turkey Bowl” was held in November of 2019.

Last year’s game was held in October.

The NCOs have won each game so far.

The final score Friday was 34-0.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.