Petal Task Force hosts Thanksgiving food drive

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Petal, the former Children’s Task Force prepared the community for Thanksgiving.

The organization gave out around 350 thanksgiving food boxes from 9 a.m. till around noon on Friday.

The boxes came with a turkey plus everything needed to make a thanksgiving dinner and some extra canned goods.

All of the food was donated by local churches while all the desserts are donated by Ameri-Group.

Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Petal Police Department loaded the boxes up.

“Christ served us and we’re serving for Christ. We want everybody to have a family Thanksgiving together... hopefully, everybody can get together and we just want everybody happy,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force.

“I love making people happy and I love helping,” said Ann Riley Lee, a volunteer.

According to the FCSO, the Petal Task Force hands out boxes of food and turkeys for those in need every year around Thanksgiving. The boxes contain milk, eggs, rolls, along with bags of butter, celery, onions, and cheese. Each vehicle also received a 16-18 lb. frozen turkey.

“It is always a heartwarming experience to be able to help folks in need, and work with our community partners,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

The organization begins taking applications for assistance in October, said FCSO.

The Petal Task Force location on George Street is also provided by the Asbury Methodist Church at no charge.

