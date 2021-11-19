Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal Task Force hosts Thanksgiving food drive

Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Petal Police Department loaded the boxes up.(WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Petal, the former Children’s Task Force prepared the community for Thanksgiving.

The organization gave out around 350 thanksgiving food boxes from 9 a.m. till around noon on Friday.

The boxes came with a turkey plus everything needed to make a thanksgiving dinner and some extra canned goods.

All of the food was donated by local churches while all the desserts are donated by Ameri-Group.

Cars started lining up just after 6 a.m. as volunteers from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Petal Police Department loaded the boxes up.

“Christ served us and we’re serving for Christ. We want everybody to have a family Thanksgiving together... hopefully, everybody can get together and we just want everybody happy,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force.

“I love making people happy and I love helping,” said Ann Riley Lee, a volunteer.

According to the FCSO, the Petal Task Force hands out boxes of food and turkeys for those in need every year around Thanksgiving. The boxes contain milk, eggs, rolls, along with bags of butter, celery, onions, and cheese. Each vehicle also received a 16-18 lb. frozen turkey.

“It is always a heartwarming experience to be able to help folks in need, and work with our community partners,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims.

The organization begins taking applications for assistance in October, said FCSO.

The Petal Task Force location on George Street is also provided by the Asbury Methodist Church at no charge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
The unidentified woman is still wanted in the ongoing investigation.
Man comes forward for questioning; HPD still looking for unidentified woman
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Jatyran Tuggle was found guilty by a jury on both counts of capital murder and conspiracy to...
Man sentenced to life for 2019 Steelman Grocery murder, armed robbery
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead

Latest News

LPD will be parked in front of Walmart on State Route 15 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and...
LPD’s annual Fill-A-Truck event kicks off Friday
The district has an incentive to get retired teachers to apply for the job --- the school...
Laurel School District raises pay for bus drivers
The mural’s design will be a symbol of pride for the district and represent the mutual...
Mural incorporates community, school spirit and the Petal Fire Department
Ward 5 hosts redistricting meeting
Ward 5 hosts Hattiesburg redistricting forum