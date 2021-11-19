Mural incorporates community, school spirit and the Petal Fire Department

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A large mural is underway on the side of Petal Fire Department’s Station 3 (facing State Route 42), which will incorporate community and school spirit.

The mural is the vision of Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon and Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry.

The mural’s design will be a symbol of pride for the district and represent the mutual appreciation between PSD and the fire department in serving its citizens.

The land where Station 3 is located (next to Petal High School) was donated by the district and last month, the Petal Fire Department began displaying the school panther mascot on Engine 3.

Dillon said the district has a great working relationship with the department and is appreciative of their ongoing support.

“It’s great to see the panther mascot displayed on Engine 3, and we’re looking forward to seeing the finished mural on the building,” said Dillon.

Brooke Bowden is an art teacher at Petal Upper Elementary and is designing and painting the mural. She says she is incorporating community and school spirit in the design, which will read “Home of the Petal Panthers.”

“I am super excited about this project,” said Bowden. “The design and the process of brainstorming to come up with ideas to tie in our art with our school spirit and our community with the fire department.”

Hendry said the mural is something every Petal resident can be proud of.

“It’s got the fire department; it’s got kids cheering and the panther is also in there,” Hendry said. “It ties in the community and the fire department together and I think she did a great job bringing that out.”

The mural is nearing completion with final touches expected to wrap up after Thanksgiving.

