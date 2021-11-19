Win Stuff
MSDH: 426 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported on Friday in Miss.

The latest figures brought the state's total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 510,748 and 10,229, respectively.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that more than 400 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

MSDH said Tuesday that 426 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Friday.

Seven new deaths were also reported with three deaths happening between Aug. 20  and Nov. 17. Four death was recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12  from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 510,748 and 10,229, respectively.

Around 46 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Marion County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 56,891 COVID-19 cases and 1,045 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,316 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,695 cases, 258 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,393 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,054 cases, 246 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,620 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,257 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,129 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,427 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,152,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,401,385 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

