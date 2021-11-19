LPD’s annual Fill-A-Truck event kicks off Friday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Friday morning, the Laurel Police Department will host their annual Fill-A-Truck event at Walmart.

LPD will be parked in front of Walmart on State Route 15 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can drop off non-perishable food donations or a monetary donation.

This is an annual event they host every year to honor late former Police Chief Tyrone Stewart.

“He started [the event] several years ago. The soup kitchen and the Good Samaritan center were near and dear to his heart, and we started this food drive. We do two days this time a year being that it is the holiday season. We do one day, we added in recent years during the summer, but this is the two day,” says Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

