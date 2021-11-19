Win Stuff
Last-second goal lifts William Carey to round 2 of NAIA Tournament

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - #1 William Carey advances to the Championship Game of the Hattiesburg Bracket in the 2021 NAIA Women’s Soccer Opening Round with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Louisiana Christian University, Thursday night at Crusader Field.

WCU controlled the game from the start, out shooting the Wildcats 26 to 4 with 12 shots on frame and a 10-1 edge in corner kicks, but the game was scoreless for 89 minutes.  With overtime looming, Anni Rusanen collected a pass from Ana Paula Santos and sent a shot into the top right corner for the victory with 32 seconds left in the game.

The Lady Crusaders will face Reinhardt University on Saturday at 2:00 pm for a trip to the final site of the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship in Orange Beach Ala.

