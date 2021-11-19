HFD to conduct annual hydrant testing Nov. 29

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin testing all fire hydrants across the city on Monday, Nov. 29.

“Each station and crew is assigned hydrants in blocks of our City at a time,” said Asst. Fire Chief Danny Wade. “That list will be made public each week, and they will work through their street assignments until the work is complete. We anticipate the process to take two full weeks but have scheduled a third for any weather delays.”

This is an annual program to see if the hydrants meet requirements set by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

According to the city, this is a standard process that assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located within the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection. It also aids in maintaining the department’s Class 3 fire rating.

Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time. Residents may also experience low water pressure or discolored water.

According to the city, these are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.

Those who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call 601-545-4500.

A list of frequently asked questions and a weekly schedule of test sites can be found on the city’s website.

This information will also be accessible on both the City and the Fire Department’s Facebook pages.

The city said the schedule may be adjusted due to call volume and weather but notice to the public will be prioritized.

