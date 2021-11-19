Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
The unidentified woman is still wanted in the ongoing investigation.
Man comes forward for questioning; HPD still looking for unidentified woman

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
William Carey women's soccer
Last-second goal lifts William Carey to round 2 of NAIA Tournament
William Carey women's soccer
Last-second goal lifts William Carey to round 2 of NAIA Tournament
Oak Grove Warriors
Warriors rumble with unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A quarterfinal
Oak Grove Warriors
Warriors rumble with unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A quarterfinal