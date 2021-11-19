Win Stuff
Cooler this afternoon. Warmer this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning clear and cold with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for those Friday Night Football Games this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.

This weekend will be great!! Skies will be sunny for both day with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Another front will move through next Sunday Night. That will give us another chance of showers into Early Monday Morning. Monday will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s. Skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. The rain looks to hold off until Black Friday when our next system moves into the area.

