Scattered showers today with cooler weather tomorrow.

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies, dense fog, and temps in the low 50s. Scattered showers will move in later this morning and linger a little past lunchtime. Temperatures will top out into the mid 70s around noon before falling into the upper 60s by 4pm. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of today. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs only reaching the low 60s. Skies will be sunny all day with northwest winds between 10-15 mph.

This weekend will be great!! Skies will be sunny for both day with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Another front will move through next Monday, giving us another chance of scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the low 60s.

