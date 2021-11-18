Win Stuff
Multiple cows shot, 2 killed on Simpson County cattle farm

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation has been launched after several cows were shot on a Simpson County cattle farm.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, the injured cows were discovered around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the farm of Steven Lee.

Two cows were shot dead and at least 6 to 7 more cows suffered gunshot wounds.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau, along with the sheriff’s department, are investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

