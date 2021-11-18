MSDH: Mississippi adds another 380 COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that more than 375 new cases of COVID-18 had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 380 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Five new deaths were reported, two between Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Another three were discovered during a search of death certificates between Oct. 18 and Nov. 8.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 510,322 and 10,222, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,845 COVID-19 cases and 1,044 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,314 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,684 cases, 258 deaths

Jasper: 3,392 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,038 cases, 246 deaths

Lamar: 10,612 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,256 cases, 111 deaths

Perry: 2,125 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,424 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,143,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,399,745 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,150,100 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

