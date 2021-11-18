Miss. DPS announces launch of Mississippi Mobile ID

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that it has partnered with biometric and identity solutions provider IDEMIA to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.

According to DPS, Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will let residents control their identity through a free smartphone app. It will be voluntary, and residents can choose to continue to rely on their physical ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including convenience, security and privacy, as it gives residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID. It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would show their driver’s license.

It also expands residents’ ability to give proof of identity online as residents’ information can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID protects residents’ private data as well by allowing them to choose what information they share for age-verified transactions.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, click here.

