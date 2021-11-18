Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. DPS announces launch of Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including...
Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including convenience, security and privacy, as it gives residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that it has partnered with biometric and identity solutions provider IDEMIA to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.

According to DPS, Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will let residents control their identity through a free smartphone app. It will be voluntary, and residents can choose to continue to rely on their physical ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including convenience, security and privacy, as it gives residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID. It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would show their driver’s license.

It also expands residents’ ability to give proof of identity online as residents’ information can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID protects residents’ private data as well by allowing them to choose what information they share for age-verified transactions.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Holloway reportedly took over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested by state auditor for embezzlement
A Marion County resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted...
SNAP fraud investigation leads to arrest in Marion County

Latest News

Sivils says since the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, appointments have been booked.
Hattiesburg pediatrician answers vaccine FAQs
"From sweet potato casseroles to a good ole pecan pie, many holiday meals would not be the same...
Mississippi Ag Commissioner says pecan thefts are a big problem
The Downtown Hattiesburg Association is a private 501 C-6 and a member of the Mississippi Main...
City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County continue supporting Downtown Association
Multiple cows shot, 2 killed on Simpson County cattle farm