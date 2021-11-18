Win Stuff
Man accused of shooting Biloxi Waffle House waitress to stand trial in 2022

Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle House waitress Julie Brightwell.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The trial for the man accused of killing a Biloxi Waffle House waitress in 2015 is now set for June 2022.

At a hearing Thursday, a trial date was selected for suspect Johnny Max Mount, who is charged with the murder of 52-year-old Julie Brightwell.

Earlier this year, the trial was postponed until Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson could determine whether or not Mount was fit to stand trial. He was ruled competent in October.

On Nov. 27, 2015, Brightwell was working at the Waffle House on Highway 90 in Biloxi near the Mississippi Coast Coliseum when police say she asked Mount not to smoke inside the restaurant. After refusing, Mount reportedly went outside, got a gun from his car, then came back in and shot Brightwell once in the head.

Brightwell was an eight-year Waffle House employee, and Mount was reportedly a frequent customer at the Hwy. 90 location.

