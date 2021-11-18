Lumberton visits Bay Springs for Class 1A playoff battle

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t but two weeks ago Bay Springs beat Lumberton 36-0.

But those Friday night lights seem to shine a little brighter in the postseason.

Lumberton has grown accustomed to playing in November, winning the Class 1A state championship last year.

“It’s just like another game,” said Lumberton senior quarterback Rodney Parker. “You don’t get too built around the atmosphere, the different lights, all the people coming to watch you, the stands being full, all the referees’ whistles being blown. I like games like that.”

The senior group of Panthers have played 50 games in four years. They will not be intimidated driving up to Bay Springs on Friday night for a rematch with the Bulldogs.

“Lumberton’s going to come here to play, they’re going to be ready to go,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “They’re not going to back down. What happened in the regular season, that’s the regular season. It doesn’t matter, this is when it matters. I know those Lumberton kids they’re winners and that’s what they do at Lumberton, they win.”

Brady is trying to bring the Bulldogs to the state title for the second time in five seasons.

Bay Springs rolled through region 4-1A unbeaten, relying on what they know – boasting over 2,600 yards rushing and counting.

“I picked at coach Brady, they got a stable of [running backs],” said first-year Lumberton head coach Jonathan Ladner. “I asked him which horse he was going to ride in the game and he just started laughing. They believe in what they do and they believe in their coaches. Any time you have that belief in one another, that makes for a special season.”

Of course, the Panthers would like nothing more than to spoil that season Friday at 7 p.m. in Jasper County.

“We’re going to have to play well Friday night and we’re up to the challenge,” Ladner said. “We’re just going to have fun and we’re gonna go out and play football and whatever happens, happens.”

“I think they’re going to be ready to play,” Brady said. “We’re going to be ready to play and it should be a great night of football.”

