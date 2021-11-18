Good Samaritan Center in Laurel is asking for food donations to help feed the hungry

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Good Samaritan Center in Laurel is asking for the public’s help to resupply their food pantry.

The non-profit organization provides nearly 300 people a day with a healthy, hot meal.

With the holidays approaching, their food supplies are getting a little low, and need non-perishable canned food items and cooking supplies.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, The Good Samaritan Center will be serving its annual Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Brenda Evans is the Director of The Good Samaritan Center in Laurel, and she said people depend on them every day for food and they rely on food donations and with the help of volunteers, they can feed the hungry.

“We would love for anybody who wants to donate, to please donate because we really do need it here,” Evans said.

The center has a long history of helping families who are in crisis and are struggling to provide for their family and food is one way of helping those who may miss eating a regular meal.

“If we don’t have the food, then we can’t serve them and that would be heartbreaking. Just seeing people every day come, knowing that they will get a hot meal, is heartwarming,” added Evans.

“Not only do you serve them, but you get to know them as they come in every day from the community, so that means a lot to me.”

Donations can be dropped off at The Good Samaritan Center located at 540 Ellisville Boulevard on Mondays through Friday from 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. and volunteers will be on hand to help unload your items.

