Family fun at the fall festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - there’s a family-friendly event happening at 1204 Kinnard Street in Hattiesburg.

There will be free food and fun activities. You can also get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The holidays are coming up, we want people to be safe as they gather with their family, friends, and love3d ones. Therefore, we are offering this service free of charge. It doesn’t cost you anything o get your booster or get the first and second doses of the covid vaccine,” says Dr. Mary Hossley.

Hossley is on the steering committee for the event.

The festival will begin at 11 a.m and end at 2 p.m.

