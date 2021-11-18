Win Stuff
Family fun at the fall festival

‘This is our Shot’ campaign to host fall festival
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - there’s a family-friendly event happening at 1204 Kinnard Street in Hattiesburg.

There will be free food and fun activities. You can also get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The holidays are coming up, we want people to be safe as they gather with their family, friends, and love3d ones. Therefore, we are offering this service free of charge. It doesn’t cost you anything o get your booster or get the first and second doses of the covid vaccine,” says Dr. Mary Hossley.

Hossley is on the steering committee for the event.

The festival will begin at 11 a.m and end at 2 p.m.

