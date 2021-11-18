COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual series of Christmas events in downtown Columbia is kicking off this weekend.

The 4th “Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Activities will take place over a seven-week period, wrapping up on Jan. 1.

It’s a cooperative effort between the city of Columbia and the group, “Experience Columbia.”

Organizers say about 250,000 people, from all 50 states, visited the events last year.

“This Saturday, Nov. 20, will be our soft opening, which the ice skating rink will be open, Santa’s Workshop will be open, Frosty’s Skates and eventually, we’ll have a second ice skating rink that will have ice bumper cars,” said Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia, Inc.

“We’re excited, we’re ramping up for about a month now,” said Crystal Upton, co-owner of Southern Grace Boutique in downtown Columbia. “We’re just trying to make sure that we have enough merchandise in stock. We’ve been busy trying to get everything decorated and ready to go.”

Ingram says a new pizzeria will also be open for the events.

