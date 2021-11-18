Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

4th “Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins Saturday

A second ice rink for bumper cars is being added to the attractions at this year's "Experience...
A second ice rink for bumper cars is being added to the attractions at this year's "Experience a Columbia Christmas."(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual series of Christmas events in downtown Columbia is kicking off this weekend.

The 4th “Experience a Columbia Christmas” begins Saturday, at 3 p.m.

Activities will take place over a seven-week period, wrapping up on Jan. 1.

It’s a cooperative effort between the city of Columbia and the group, “Experience Columbia.”

Organizers say about 250,000 people, from all 50 states, visited the events last year.

“This Saturday, Nov. 20, will be our soft opening, which the ice skating rink will be open, Santa’s Workshop will be open, Frosty’s Skates and eventually, we’ll have a second ice skating rink that will have ice bumper cars,” said Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia, Inc.

“We’re excited, we’re ramping up for about a month now,” said Crystal Upton, co-owner of Southern Grace Boutique in downtown Columbia. “We’re just trying to make sure that we have enough merchandise in stock. We’ve been busy trying to get everything decorated and ready to go.”

Ingram says a new pizzeria will also be open for the events.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution

Latest News

Children at Columbia Primary School gather to open a new book vending machine Wednesday.
Vending machine dispenses books instead of snacks at Columbia Primary School
.
Columbia school book vending machine - PKG
All the food was donated by local caterers, and all the hygiene and personal items were donated...
Thanksgiving takeaway event for homeless held in Hub City Wednesday
‘This is our Shot’ campaign to host fall festival
Family fun at the fall festival