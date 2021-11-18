Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 wanted by HPD in connection to Hwy. 49 shooting investigation

HPD is looking for the identity of a man and a woman in connection to the shooting incident...
HPD is looking for the identity of a man and a woman in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people in an ongoing murder investigation.

HPD is looking for the identity of a man and a woman in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.

INFORMATION NEEDED: Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in an ongoing...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, November 18, 2021

If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead
A Marion County resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted...
SNAP fraud investigation leads to arrest in Marion County
Photo: L to R, Steven R. Thornton, Jr. and Amanda Landrum were charged in the murder...
2 people sentenced in 2020 Laurel motel murder case

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 11/18
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 11/18
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Lumberton visits Bay Springs for Class 1A playoff battle
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Lumberton visits Bay Springs for Class 1A playoff battle
6pm Headlines 11/17
6pm Headlines 11/17