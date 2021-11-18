2 wanted by HPD in connection to Hwy. 49 shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people in an ongoing murder investigation.

HPD is looking for the identity of a man and a woman in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Nov. 8.

INFORMATION NEEDED: Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in an ongoing... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, November 18, 2021

If you have any information about their identities or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

