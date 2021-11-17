West Lamar Water lifts boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been lifted for about 100 West Lamar Water Association customers.

The water association issued the notice Tuesday due to an emergency repair.

West Lamar Water said the notice affected customers on Power Lane, Titus Boulevard and customers on the north side of U.S. Highway 98 from Cole Road to Baracuda Drive.

All the samples taken from the Mississippi State Department of Health were approved.

