WCU women’s soccer looking to take care of unfinished business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last year, the William Carey University women’s soccer team came up one win shy of a second, consecutive national title.

So, excuse the Lady Crusaders if they feel like they have some unfinished business to attend to.

The title quest begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, when top-seeded Carey (18-0) hosts fourth-seeded Louisiana Christian University (16-1-1) in the opening round the National Association of Intercollegiate 2021 Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The opening round consists of eight, four-team brackets awarded nationwide, with the winners advancing to a single venue, the Orange Beach (Ala.) Sportsplex, for the quarterfinal round starting Dec. 2.

The other opening round game between at Crusader Field will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday between second-seeded Missouri Valley College (14-5-1) and third-seeded Waleska (Ga.) Reinhardt University (17-2).

The winners Thursday meet at 2 p.,m. with not only a Hattiesburg Bracket title on the line, but a spot in the quarterfinals.

Should it make it through the Hattiesburg bracket, Carey would be making its ninth trip to Orange Beach. in 13 playoff appearances.

Carey is led by Southern States Athletic Conference “Player of the Year,” Ana Paula Santos, who led the Lady Crusaders with 21 goals and 11 assists.

The Lady Crusaders, who won the national crown in 2018, also have been able to turn to SSAC “Freshman of the Year,” Mariangela Jiminez, who has scored 16 goals.

Louisiana Christian is making its first appearance after winning the Red River Conference. Marina Terra Garcia leads LCU with 22 goals and nine assists, while Stephanie Doran has 16 goals and seven assists.

Missouri Valley College is in the field for the third time after earning a runner-up finish in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament. MVC is led by Valentina Cardoso, who has scored 10 goals to go with six assists, while Natalia Ruiz has six goals.

Reinhardt is in the field for the sixth time after winning both the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships. RU is led by Ryelyn Wells, who has 18 goals and 12 assists, with Lauren Akemon adding 13 goals and nine assists.

Thursday Schedule

#3 Reinhardt vs #2 Missouri Valley – 3:00 pm

#4 Louisiana Christian vs #1 William Carey – 6:00 pm.

Saturday Schedule

Thursday winners __ 2:00 p.m.

