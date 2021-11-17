Win Stuff
Sunny and warm today, but rain is on the way.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the low 50s. Today will be mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs topping out into the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

A front will move through tomorrow. That will give us a chance of a few hit-or-miss showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally under a quarter of an inch. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday and this weekend will be sunny and cooler. Highs will top out into the low to mid 60s.

Another front will move through next Monday, giving us another chance of scattered t-storms.

