Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: LPD warns public about dating site phone scam

According to LPD, The number that showed up on caller ID does show as the police department’s...
According to LPD, The number that showed up on caller ID does show as the police department’s number. Th callers are not associated with the police, said LPD.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is advising the public on a scam involving the dating website, OkCupid.

Earlier this month, LPD said they receiving complaints regarding a series of phone scams.

The callers, which were all men, said that they had conversations with an individual they believed was an adult woman on the site.

The men said, after exchanging messages and photos with the person, they then received a phone call from a man who said he was the father of the woman they had been speaking with. They were then told the woman was underage.

The “father” demanded various amounts of money to prevent having child-related sex crimes pursued.

According to LPD, The number that showed up on caller ID does show as the police department’s number. The callers are not associated with the police, said LPD.

Anyone with information about this criminal activity may contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

SCAM ALERT The Laurel Police Department would like to warn the public...

Posted by City of Laurel Mississippi Police Department on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor

Latest News

EPA reverses Trump-era decision to allow Yazoo Pumps
Midday Headlines 11/17
Midday Headlines 11/17
James Joseph Thibo
La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas
Crews will be burning along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.
Prescribed burn set for Jones County on Wednesday