SCAM ALERT: LPD warns public about dating site phone scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is advising the public on a scam involving the dating website, OkCupid.

Earlier this month, LPD said they receiving complaints regarding a series of phone scams.

The callers, which were all men, said that they had conversations with an individual they believed was an adult woman on the site.

The men said, after exchanging messages and photos with the person, they then received a phone call from a man who said he was the father of the woman they had been speaking with. They were then told the woman was underage.

The “father” demanded various amounts of money to prevent having child-related sex crimes pursued.

According to LPD, The number that showed up on caller ID does show as the police department’s number. The callers are not associated with the police, said LPD.

Anyone with information about this criminal activity may contact LPD at (601) 425-4711 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

SCAM ALERT The Laurel Police Department would like to warn the public... Posted by City of Laurel Mississippi Police Department on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.