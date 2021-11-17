Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Source confirms Rapper Young Dolph shot, killed at Memphis bakery

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence is blocking traffic on Airways Boulevard following reports of rapper Young Dolph being shot at a Memphis bakery.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. Police have not confirmed if the rapper was killed but we have confirmed with a source close to the family that Dolph was murdered.

Several prominent media sources have also confirmed his death. MTV and The Breakfast Club have each posted to social media remembering the Memphis-based rapper.

RELATED | Memphis leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

No suspect information is available at this time and police have not reported any additional injuries.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor

Latest News

Mississippi adds just two new deaths to its COVID-19 rolls.
MSDH: Mississippi adds 225 new COVID-19 cases
EPA reverses Trump-era decision to allow Yazoo Pumps
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
‘He was upbeat and it was cool’ | MDOC commissioner says execution of David Cox on schedule
According to LPD, The number that showed up on caller ID does show as the police department’s...
SCAM ALERT: LPD warns public about dating site phone scam