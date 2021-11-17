Prescribed burn set for Jones County on Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service’s Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday in Jones County.

Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.

Portions of the Long Leaf Horse trail will be closed on Wednesday.

These roads could be impacted by smoke at times during the day.

The public is asked to use caution in these areas.

