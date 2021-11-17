Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Prescribed burn set for Jones County on Wednesday

Crews will be burning along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.
Crews will be burning along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service’s Chickasawhay Ranger District will be conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday in Jones County.

Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 202 and 218.

Portions of the Long Leaf Horse trail will be closed on Wednesday.

These roads could be impacted by smoke at times during the day.

The public is asked to use caution in these areas.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Governor, AG have ‘no intention’ of stopping execution
FILE
Favre Enterprises, Brett Dibiase and other cases sent to attorney general by auditor

Latest News

James Joseph Thibo
La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas
A Marion County resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation conducted...
SNAP fraud investigation leads to arrest in Marion County
Patrick's Forecast 11/17
Patrick's Wednesday AM Forecast 11/17
Ty Jones
Player of the Week: Bay Springs RB Ty Jones