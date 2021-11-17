Player of the Week: Bay Springs RB Ty Jones

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Ty Jones bided his time.

After missing two weeks with a knee injury, the junior running back exploded in Bay Springs’ 48-0 playoff win over Ethel.

“We don’t run around people, we don’t run out of bounds,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “We run ‘em over. I really feel like if you’ve got to tackle a 215-pound running back for four quarters, sooner or later you’re going to get out of his way or he’s going to run you over.”

Brady’s smash-mouth game plan played right into the hands of bell cow Ty Jones, who finished with 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior was quick to thank his offensive line.

“They go hard at practice,” Jones said. “When they get in the game it really shows. I just saw wide open holes. I just took it.”

“Extremely hard worker,” Brady said. “Here every day, tries to get better every day. Early on we saw talent when he got in the 7th and 8th grade. Didn’t get tackled many times. He’s got the body, he’s got the frame. He’s got the intangibles you want. The kids believe in him.”

Jones is going to be a crucial piece if Bay Springs wants to make a run back to the state title for the first time in five years.

But for now, the Bulldogs have their eyes fixated on Friday night’s rematch with Lumberton.

“My whole high school career I never really made it past the first round,” Jones said. “So, it really feels good. I know Friday we’re just going to have to come out strong, we’re going to have to play hard. Like right now, we’re getting better and better every practice.”

“I tell the kids any time you get to play in the playoffs and advance one round to the next you’re just really blessed because there’s a lot of teams at the house right now,” Brady said. “There’s eight teams left playing football in 1A. We’re not playing as well as we can but we’re about to peak. I hope it happens this week, to be honest with you.”

