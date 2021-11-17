Petal starting 20th anniversary of Shop Petal First Thursday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you still have items left on that holiday wish list, you may be able to finish your holiday shopping in the “Friendly City.”

The Shop Petal First event kicks off Thursday, Nov. 18, where more than 50 businesses throughout Petal will have major discounts and door prizes available for their merchants.

“It’s a reason for people to go around and visit the store, register for a door prize and register for our grand prize giveaway which is $500 cash,” said Valerie Wilson, the Executive Director of the Petal Chamber of Commerce. “For our merchants, it is an opportunity for them to reach out and greet new potential customers.”

Though many will take advantage of the big discounts, no purchase is necessary to win the door prizes. Scan the QR code at the business, fill out the registration paper on your phone and you’re entered to win.

Small businesses thrive on events like this, making many sales and lifelong customers.

“As a small business owner in any small town, events like this.. you can’t put a price tag on them,” said Owner of Sweet Blossom, Leah Wittig. “Not only is it bringing in revenue that we all desperately need after the times that we have been through the last couple of years, but it also brings out those relationships that we also missed out on.”

The event will run from Nov. 18 until Nov. 21.

If you did not receive your shopping guide in the mail, there is a PDF version available on the Shop Petal First Facebook page.

