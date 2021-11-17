Petal Children’s Task Force is in need of food donations

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many families this year are struggling just to find enough food to serve on that special day.

The Petal Children’s Task Force will be lending a helping hand on Friday as they distribute Thanksgiving food boxes to residents living in the area.

The folks there say it’s not too late to donate and are asking for the public’s help in providing food items to feed the hungry. Monetary donations are also accepted.

“It’s not too late to donate. We are packing boxes Thursday night. We have over 350 boxes, but we still need vegetable oil and things like that. It’s hard to find, so if you find any, we are in desperate need of vegetable oil,” said Executive Director Demaris Lee. “We need sweet potatoes. We’d also like to have some more turkeys. We’re hoping that what we have will be a great Thanksgiving for the people that get their box. We’re making it as best we can and everything we get; we will give out.”

You can drop your donations off at the Petal Children’s Task Force located at 314 S George St. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

