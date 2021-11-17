Win Stuff
Officer-involved shooting in Waynesboro leaves one dead

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department...
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a home invasion around the 700 block of Wayne Street around 1 p.m.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon leaves one man dead in Waynesboro.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a home invasion around the 700 block of Wayne Street around 1 p.m.

Upon entering the home, shots were fired by the suspect who was hiding inside.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was hit. The suspect was taken to the Wayne General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his family.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

