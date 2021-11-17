Win Stuff
MSDH: Mississippi adds 225 new COVID-19 cases

Mississippi adds just two new deaths to its COVID-19 rolls.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that

less than 230 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Wednesday that 225 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Two new deaths were reported, one on Nov. 7 during a search of death certificates in Marion County and one on Nov. 15.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 509,942 and 10,217, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,820 COVID-19 cases and 1,044 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,313 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,672 cases, 258 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,382 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 13,986 cases, 246 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,575 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,248 cases, 109 deaths
  • Perry: 2,077 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,409 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,133,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,397,987 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,150,100 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

