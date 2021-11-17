MSDH: Mississippi adds 225 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that

less than 230 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

Two new deaths were reported, one on Nov. 7 during a search of death certificates in Marion County and one on Nov. 15.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 509,942 and 10,217, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,820 COVID-19 cases and 1,044 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,313 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,672 cases, 258 deaths

Jasper: 3,382 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 13,986 cases, 246 deaths

Lamar: 10,575 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,248 cases, 109 deaths

Perry: 2,077 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,409 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 495,127 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,133,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,397,987 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,150,100 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

