Local 5th grader starts an animal protection club

Rowan Elementary students caring for animals in their community
By Mia Monet
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Gifted children are using their intelligence to be creative outside of the classroom.

Chloe Parhm started the Rowan Cares Animal Protection Club at Rowan Elementary School. The club focuses on protecting animals along with donating supplies to local animal shelters.

Now the club has more than 80 members.

“I was surprised when some people joined the club. I was really surprised when people started donating a lot of stuff. There was dry dog food, wet dog food, and dry cat food and wet cat food,” says Parhm.

If you’d like to donate to the club you can email their advisor Jerrice Williams using the email jerrice.williams@hattiesburgpsd.com.

